Former Guilford County deputy honored for heroism in wrong-way crash

Keith Mangum was on I-85 when he saw a car make a U-turn. The car crashed into a semi-truck. Mangum helped the woman until EMS arrived.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A former Guilford County sheriff’s deputy was honored for his heroism Tuesday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, Keith O. Mangum was honored by North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey for his heroic efforts he displayed on Interstate 85 just days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials said Mangum was traveling on I-85 when he witnessed a car that had made a U-turn and started driving north in the southbound lanes. State officials said the car crashed into a tractor-trailer and then hit a passenger car.

“After stopping his own car, Mangum jumped the guardrail in the median, pulled the unresponsive woman who’d been traveling the wrong way out of the car and performed CPR on her until she started moving,” the NCDOI wrote in a news release. “Mangum and another driver who’d pulled over to help, a nurse, stayed with the woman until first responders arrived on the scene.”

The award was given to Mangum at his alma mater, NC A&T State University.

