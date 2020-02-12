Former Guilford County Republican Party Chairman dies

Troy Lawson served as the Guilford County Republican Party Chairman from 2017 to 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man known for his role as the first Black chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party has died. Troy Lawson served as a chairman from 2017 to 2019.

David Gleeson, Guilford County Republican Chairman said Lawson went into surgery for a heart condition on Monday and died during the procedure.

Lawson also served as a board member at the Gate City Charter Academy. In place of flowers, his family is asking you to donate to Gate City Charter Academy in his honor.

A memorial is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro.