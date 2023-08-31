Former GCS bus driver killed in Adams Farm murder, district says

Gwendolyn Flood was a bus driver for Guilford County Schools for nearly 20 years. She retired in 2018.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools confirms that the woman killed in Adams Farm last Thursday was a former bus driver for the district.

Gwendolyn Flood, 70, was a bus driver for Guilford County Schools for nearly 20 years. She started in 1999 and retired in 2018.

Investigators said Flood died and her niece was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery when a man attempted a robbery at her home on Wellsley Drive West.

Maliq Anthony Marshall-Hardy, 28, was arrested Wednesday for the crime, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said.

The sheriff's office said Marshall-Hardy was not related to the family in any way and this was a random attack.

