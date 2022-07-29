Former Guilford County Sheriff Walter 'Sticky' Burch and WWII veteran dead at 103

The Guilford County Sheriff's office said Burch served as the Democratic Sheriff of Guilford County for two terms.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are mourning the loss of a former Guilford County Sheriff and WWII veteran, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Sheriff Danny H. Rogers and deputies at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office are honoring Walter 'Sticky' Burch for his years of service.

He was 103 years old.

Burch was from Asheville, born on Oct. 21, 1918.

