HIGH POINT, N.C. — Former High Point Mayor and council member Arnold J. Koonce Jr. died Monday, according to the City of High Point.

Koonce was 93 years old.

The City shared the news of his passing on Twitter and Facebook saying, "It is with a heavy heart we share that former mayor Arnold J. Koonce Jr. passed away yesterday at 93. His service to the city as mayor, council member and dedicated citizen is unparalleled. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, along with our sincerest gratitude."

Koonce served as High Point mayor in 2002 and 2003. The City Lake was named for him in 2015.

According to his obituary, he was born on November 2, 1925.