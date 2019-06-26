HIGH POINT, N.C. — A former Tae Kwon Do instructor accused of sexually assaulting three underage girls in High Point has turned himself in and is now being held under a $2 million bond at the Guilford County Jail.

High Point Police said the incidents occurred at the Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do located at Brian Jordan Place.

Marcos David Medina-Ramirez, 23, is charged with four counts of Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult with the Child being less than 15 years old.

Warrants were also obtained for 14 counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult.

Police began investigating after they received a tip on June 10, about the allegations against the instructor. Investigators said Medina-Ramirez engaged in various sexual acts with the girls between May 1, 2018, and June 25, 2019.

Tiger Kim's is part of a group of martial arts schools in the Triad. An attorney for Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do released the following statement:

"Today we learned of the High Point Police Department’s statement regarding the charges against David Medina. Having seen those charges, we are devastated. We have received several inquiries seeking additional details. We continue to work with the police but due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot share the details many of you seek. Our first concerns are the safety, well-being and privacy of our students and their families and we ask everyone to respect that privacy. As we stated earlier, on May 30th we learned that an adult instructor at our High Point location allegedly engaged in inappropriate communications with young juvenile women. At that time, we were aware only of those alleged communications and that the communications were allegedly made via mobile texts. Medina was terminated on May 31 on the basis of those communications. Almost two weeks after the termination of Medina, we were made aware of further allegations that were reported to the police. Upon becoming aware of the further allegations, Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do began working together with the police and provided any and all information we learned. We do not know all of the people to whom the High Point Police have spoken and we do not know who may have first spoken to the police, or when, but Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do has continued and will continue to cooperate with the police."

The investigation is still ongoing.

One parent whose son attended the the martial arts center for three years, removed him from the program Wednesday. Jennifer Pipkin says her 9-year-old often worked with Medina-Ramirez.

"When I found out, my jaw just dropped," she said, "I mean, I was heartbroken because this man, this young man was so nice and professional. And, he’s been doing this for many many years. I mean he’s a black belt. He’s respected."

Pipkin says, she's still in shock.

"It’s hard. I still to this moment don’t believe it," she said, "You are entrusting these leaders to protect your kids. And even though it’s one person...this was only Master Medina...it still tears my stomach because he’s been one on one with my kid."

If you have any information about the investigation contact Detective Mustian at 336-887-7964 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

