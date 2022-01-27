Former Kernersville police officer recovering from surgery after having bullet removed

Sean Houle underwent surgery to have a bullet removed and it was successful.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features Sean Houle's recent announcement to join forces with the Billy Graham ministry.

Former Kernersville Police Officer Sean Houle is recovering from surgery.

Houle underwent surgery to have a bullet removed and it was successful, according to a post on his Facebook page. He also had work done to his jaw. That’s after the former police officer was shot last year in his face, arm and hand during a traffic stop. He spent nearly a month in the hospital and countless hours of physical therapy.

Houle recently announced he was medically retiring from the Kernersville Police Department. It was an emotional moment for officer Houle, his fellow officers and his family.

“K-9 unit and K-9 partner Jax are now 10-42 for the last time. End of Watch Dec. 2021. Thank you, officer Houle, for your dedicated service for the last five years and the sacrifice you have made serving Kernersville and our community. We hope you enjoy your retirement. You will be greatly missed.”

Houle’s K-9 partner, Jax also retired from the force as well. Houle said he wanted more time with his family and he hopes to use his story of survival to help inspire others.

“This is my path, this is where I’m supposed to be," Houle said.

Most recently, he announced another new chapter in his life. Houle is teaming up and still serving communities while working with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.

"I feel like this is where I'm being led. My service one way in law enforcement has come to an end, and it's been great. There were a lot of amazing things I got to be a part of and do in that job, but that chapter has ended, and now I feel like I'm moving on to a different chapter, and I feel like this is absolutely the next chapter for me," Houle said.