Former Montgomery County Schools teacher under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct

According to Montgomery County Schools, Jason Hensley has resigned from his teaching position with the school system.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — A former teacher with Montgomery County Schools is now being investigated for sexual misconduct after he was suspended for having a gun in his classroom.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the SBI was requested by the Troy Police Department to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct involving Jason Hensley back on January 28.

The SBI said the investigation remains ongoing.

School officials said Hensley has resigned from his teaching position with Montgomery County Schools.

“Montgomery County Schools has fully cooperated with all law enforcement officials from the very beginning of the investigation, and we will continue to do so,” the school district wrote in a news release.

Officials said they consider the safety of students as the number one priority, as well as ensuring that all students have a safe learning environment.

According to the Mount Gilead Police Department, Hensley was formerly affiliated with the department and his affiliation ended Monday, Feb. 7.

"Hensley was not acting in a reserve police officer capacity when the incident involving a firearm at the school happened," read a statement sent by a spokesperson from Mount Gilead police. "The weapon found in the classroom was not his department-issued sidearm. The Mount Gilead Police Department now has possession of his issued sidearm and his issued badge and identification."

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.