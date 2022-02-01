Former NC NAACP President and social justice advocate, Rev. Anthony Spearman has died, church officials say

"North Carolina and the nation have lost a champion for justice and a beloved public servant with the death of Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman. My heart is broken. Tears seem not to be enough so I have not cried yet. I’ve only been silent and in prayer for his family. I have lost a true brother in the struggle. We have all lost a freedom fighter, a man deeply committed to justice, and a man of true faith. We have lost a scholar, a preacher, a voting rights defender, an advocate for prison reform and for the wrongfully accused, and a stalwart soldier in the cause of love and justice for all humankind. This great man’s efforts and commitment should be cherished. We must honor his life and continue his work. But right now, we must love and support his wife and his family."