Three sisters and Former NC A&T Swimmers advocate for swim safety

Gia Wright, Kirsten Thomas and Czamille Chrisp are sisters who formed the W-3 Swim organization. They give swim lessons and educate people on water safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three sisters and former members of the North Carolina A&T swim team are advocating for swim safety in the Triad.

Gia Wright, Kirsten Thomas, and Czamille Chrisp are sisters who formed the W-3 Swim organization.

They give swim lessons and help educate people on the importance of water safety.

The oldest sister and lead instructor Gia said they are motivated by the need for swim education in all communities.



"Really through the course of our lives, we've always seen that need, but the accessibility hasn't always been available for people in the Black community, so we specifically target Black families; not that we wouldn't teach lessons to anyone else, but we specifically target Black families because of the disparities and the frequency of drowning, that we see in the Black community," Wright shared.

The women said they're working on a children's book series detailing each of their swim stories.

They're also holding swimming lessons across the state this summer.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775