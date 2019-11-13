GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been a year since a former North Carolina A&T cheerleader says she was sexually assaulted off-campus.

Raina Gee came forward in February saying she told her cheer coaches she was raped by another student last November, but they did nothing.

"It was very terrifying and like devastating because I had nobody I could turn to," Gee said.

The coaches didn't admit any wrongdoing but eventually resigned and the school changed how sexual assault accusations are handled.



Gee said she's glad improvements have been made but it hasn't been easy.

"I've had people from all ages also sending me threats trying to harm me," Gee said.

Gee said she's in a much better space now mentally and is thankful for all the words of encouragement.

"It just means a lot because people don't know how hard it is to get through this type of situation," Gee said.

Gee said many people have reached out to her to tell their story of sexual assault for the first time.

"For people to come out and tell me their stories and they just automatically feel comfortable it makes me feel so good," Gee said.

While Gee believes more could be done on campus, she's says she's glad more people are willing to talk about sexual assault.

"A conversation is stronger than not talking about it at all a conversation being started that means they are not silencing us," Gee said.

The university will hold a sexual assault forum Thursday at 6 pm at the Student Center.

Gee said she hopes it'll be a night of learning and healing for students.

