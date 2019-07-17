GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former NFL player Desmond Harrison who was wanted for assaulting a woman in Greensboro is now in the Guilford County Detention Center. Harrison turned himself in Friday morning, police confirm.

Greensboro Police say he will make his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.

The former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman was released by the team after a warrant was issued for him for strangulation and assault on a woman in Greensboro.

Police say Desmond Harrison was part of an incident at a home on Milton Street. The incident was reported Tuesday night. Police issued warrants for his arrest but did not have him in custody.

Harrison went to nearby Oak Ridge Military Academy.

Harrison, 25, started at left tackle for the Cleveland Browns for eight games as a rookie last season. He was cut by Cleveland in June and picked up by Arizona the next day.

