WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Former Winston-Salem board of alderman and North Carolina state representative Larry Womble has died. He was 78.

Winston-Salem mayor Allen Joines released the following statement:

“On behalf of the citizens of Winston-Salem, I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of former N. C. State Representative Larry Womble. Representative Womble had been a strong voice for the rights of the underprivileged while he served on the board of alderman and later as a state representative.

“We remember his work as an alderman in pushing for downtown development of residential housing many, many years ago before it became an accepted concept. We also recognize Representative Womble's contributions in getting state legislation passed for financial compensation to be made to victims of the forced sterilization program.”

The city of Winston-Salem said Womble served three terms on the board of alderman from 1981 to 1993 representing the Southeast Ward. They said he was elected to the North Carolina General Assembly’s 71st district in 1995 where he served until 2012.

