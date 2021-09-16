Jim Snyder Jr., candidate for U.S. Senate passes away

A memorial service will be held on Friday. Jim Snyder Jr. was 76 years old.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Former North Carolina Republican candidate for the United States Senate, Jim Snyder Jr., died Sunday following an extended illness, according to his family. He was 76 years old.

Snyder won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in 2004 before losing to Democrat Beverly Perdue in the general election. He also ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2008 and for U.S. Senate in 2002 and 2014.

Snyder grew up in Lexington and attended Wake Forest University and its law school. He served briefly in the legislature in the early 1970s.