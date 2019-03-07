A former Davidson County teacher and basketball coach was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

James Brandon Mullis is accused of having a relationship with a current juvenile female student at North Davidson High School, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Neighbors WFMY News 2 spoke with said he went by the name 'Brandon.' One neighbor said he's a great guy, married, and great dad to two children so the news comes as a shock.

Mullis, 36, was a teacher and head coach of the North Davidson boys' varsity basketball team. Mullis recently resigned from North Davidson in May to accept the coaching and teaching job at Southwest Guilford High School the districts confirm.

He was arrested at his home in High Point Tuesday.

Detectives searched Mullis' home along with High Point Police and the North Carolina SBI. They found evidence to link Mullis and the student in a relationship.

Arrest warrants reveal Mullis asked for some sort of visual material of the teen engaged in sexual activity, but we don't know if it's a picture, or video.

The specific image he allegedly asked for is too graphic to share.

Mullis was charged with one count of Indecent Liberties with a Student and one count of 3rd-degree Exploitation of a Minor. Mullis was held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and has a July 29 court date.

Guilford County Schools says Mullis was hired in May to be the boys' basketball coach. His contract ended in June and it will not be renewed.

The school system said "Any allegation of harming a child is deeply disturbing and a violation of the trust we place in our educators and staff."

The investigation is still active with more charges possible.

Davidson County Schools released the following statement:

"We only learned of this alleged incident and arrest in the last 24 hours, however, to our knowledge and based on what law enforcement has shared with us, this unfortunate alleged incident did not occur on Davidson County Schools property or while Mr. Mullis was employed with Davidson County Schools. We hold high expectations for professional, ethical, and legal conduct by all Davidson County Schools employees. Davidson County Schools will cooperate fully with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and any other law enforcement agency with the active and ongoing investigation. Our immediate concern is with the student and her family at this time, as maintaining safe school communities is always our top priority."

