Former East Bend Fire Chief Ronnie Boles has a lot to celebrate.

He just received the 2019 South Eastern Association of Fire Chiefs (SEAFC) Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year award, according to a Facebook post from the Forbush Fire Department.

It goes on to say Chief Boles lead the department through many projects including part-time paid staffing and a recent ISO regrading of Class 2.

His name was entered into the running after winning North Carolina's version of the award in February.

During a Yadkin County Commissioners meeting in April, the board recognized him for his accomplishments on the state level, according to an article in the Yadkin Ripple.

On the national level, Chief Boles was selected from a list of candidates from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. He'll be recognized for the award in July at the regional banquet.

The list of accolades for Chief Boles is growing. In 2018, he was selected from his peers as the Officer of the Year at Kernersville Fire & Rescue, according to the Forbush Fire Facebook post.

Boles has since stepped down from his role as chief to pursue other goals and spend more time with his family, according to the article in the Yadkin Ripple. It goes on to say that he remains a captain with the department.