Former UNC Greensboro basketball player recalls cardiac scare one year later

Khyre Thompson went into cardiac arrest at the end of basketball practice last season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There has been an incredible amount of support for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who collapsed during Monday Night Football.

He's still in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest. It's unclear whether the game will ever be rescheduled.

It's all too familiar for former UNC Greensboro basketball player Khyre Thompson who went into cardiac arrest during a practice a year ago.

"I’m just more sad that it happened to him more than anything," Thompson said. "I'm hoping he's working toward recovery now."

On December 30, 2021, the men's basketball team was finishing up their first practice back after COVID-19 cases caused a quarantine.

Assistant Athletic Trainer Stephen Borchik said Thompson was one of about five players who stayed behind for some extra conditioning.

Thompson recalls sitting on the floor on one end of the court and talking to some of the team staff.

"I laid down and then I woke up in the ambulance," Thompson said. "At first I really thought I was dreaming because I didn’t remember getting there."

What Thompson can't remember from that practice is the moment his heart stopped.

Borchik and other staff jumped in to help.

"I remember shocking him twice," Borchik said. "We were probably providing emergency cardiac care anywhere in the neighborhood of 10 to 12 minutes."

When Thompson's pulse came back, EMS took him to the hospital.

"They said they hit me with the AED several times but even then I didn’t really understand how serious it was," Thompson said. "The doctor said when I got there without it I probably would've been comatose or something. It was very important to have."

His recovery took time and came with a few changes. Doctors implanted a defibrillator, which Thompson said has since saved his life twice.

He's now able to do simple exercises like walking and lifting light weights but he is not able to play on the team. He said he was grateful for the help he got that day and in the last year.

"I wouldn't be able to be where I am without the people around me. The people in my life are there for me. I'm just really thankful for them. No matter what you're going through there's always another side to it," Thompson said.

On the other side, he's still a part of the team. He still goes to practices and cheers his teammates on.

"He's a very well-respected voice in the locker room and on the floor," Borchik said. "Coming in here every day I think would be more difficult if I wasn’t able to see and interact with him. Knowing that we’re able to be in the space and he’s able to still be here and be a part of this team and be a part of this world is really inspiring."

It's the kind of recovery they wish for Hamlin.

"To see the reaction of the players and staff and knowing that situation is extremely difficult. I think we were lucky for ours that practice was over most everyone was starting to filter out of the gym. But in an instance like that where you’ve got literally millions of eyes on you, I truly can’t imagine the type of emotional response you would have to something like that is devastating. Especially knowing how close a lot of those players are," Borchik said.