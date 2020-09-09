Former UNC women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell pleads guilty in deadly traffic collision

Sylvia Hatchell received a 30-day suspended sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and must pay a fine.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former UNC-Chapel Hill women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

According to WNCN, Hatchell received a 30-day suspended sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and was ordered to pay a $150 fine and $190 in court costs.

In January, police said Hatchell hit 89-year-old Betty Colby while making a slow left turn. Colby died two days later after she fell and hit her head on the pavement, police said.