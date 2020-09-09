Former UNC women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell pleads guilty in deadly traffic collision

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former UNC-Chapel Hill women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
According to WNCN, Hatchell received a 30-day suspended sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and was ordered to pay a $150 fine and $190 in court costs.
In January, police said Hatchell hit 89-year-old Betty Colby while making a slow left turn. Colby died two days later after she fell and hit her head on the pavement, police said.
Hatchell was cited with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement violation.