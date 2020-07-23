x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Former Wake Forest assistant basketball coach to be sentenced for deadly punch

Jamill Jones is scheduled to be in court in New York at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

NEW YORK — A former assistant men's basketball coach for Wake Forest University is scheduled to be sentenced in New York court on Thursday. 

In February, a jury in Queens criminal court found Jamill Jones guilty of misdemeanor assault for the punch that killed 35-year-old Sandor Szabo in August 2018. 

Authorities said Szabo banged on the window of Jones' SUV on Aug. 5, 2018. Police said Jones got out, punched Szabo and sped off. Szabo fell and hit his head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital two days later. 

WFMY News 2 will provide updates on this story as they become available.

RELATED: Former Wake Forest assistant basketball coach guilty of assault for deadly punch

RELATED: Jamill Jones Resigns As Wake Forest Assistant Coach

RELATED: Wake Forest Hoops Assistant, Jamill Jones, Who Is Accused In Punching Incident, Resigns

RELATED: Wake Forest Asst. Coach Accused of Throwing Punch That Led to Death of NYC Tourist

 