Former Wake Forest assistant basketball coach to be sentenced for deadly punch

Jamill Jones is scheduled to be in court in New York at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

NEW YORK — A former assistant men's basketball coach for Wake Forest University is scheduled to be sentenced in New York court on Thursday.

In February, a jury in Queens criminal court found Jamill Jones guilty of misdemeanor assault for the punch that killed 35-year-old Sandor Szabo in August 2018.

Authorities said Szabo banged on the window of Jones' SUV on Aug. 5, 2018. Police said Jones got out, punched Szabo and sped off. Szabo fell and hit his head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital two days later.