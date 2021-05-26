Former WFMY News 2 sportscaster Mike Hogewood added to the Guilford Co. Sports Hall of Fame

Mike Hogewood worked with WFMY News 2 for 15 years as the sports director and created Friday Football Fever.

Hogewood worked with WFMY News 2 for 15 years as the sports director and created Friday Football Fever. His influence changed the way news covered high school football. He was added to the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 as a posthumous induction.