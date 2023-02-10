MISSING: Forsyth Co. deputies searching for a 17-year-old girl

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old girl is missing and Forsyth County deputies need your help finding her.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Alexandra Marie Patton is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Patton was last seen at 12:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning in the 2000 Block of Sabrina Lake Court. She was last seen wearing baggy sweatpants and a hoodie.
Deputies do not know which way she went, but they believe Patton might be in the surrounding area or High Point.
If you have any information on Patton or her whereabouts, call deputies immediately at 336–727–2112.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.