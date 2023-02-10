MISSING: Forsyth Co. deputies searching for a 17-year-old girl

Deputies say Alexandra Patton was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Sabrina Lake Court wearing baggy sweatpants and a hoodie.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old girl is missing and Forsyth County deputies need your help finding her.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Alexandra Marie Patton is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Patton was last seen at 12:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning in the 2000 Block of Sabrina Lake Court. She was last seen wearing baggy sweatpants and a hoodie.

Deputies do not know which way she went, but they believe Patton might be in the surrounding area or High Point.

If you have any information on Patton or her whereabouts, call deputies immediately at 336–727–2112.

