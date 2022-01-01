Ticket bought at Forsyth County convenience store wins $1 million prize

A Mega Millions ticket that won a $1 million prize in the New Year's Eve drawing was sold at a Forsyth County convenience store.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A lucky winner that bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Forsyth County convenience store won a $1 million prize in the New Year's Eve drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Williams Road in Lewisville. It was a $2 ticket that matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the big prize, according to lottery officials.

The Mega Millions drawing also produced two $10,000 wins in North Carolina. The two tickets were sold at the Great D on U.S. 601 in Yadkinville and the Walnut Cove Market on South Main Street in Walnut Cove.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.