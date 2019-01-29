WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officials are another step closer in the establishment of a Forsyth County Family Justice Center.

Representatives from Alliance for HOPE International based out of San Diego are in the Triad for a two-day tour. The team is accessing the strengths of the City and identifying areas for improvement for the future center.

There are two family justice centers in Guilford County. There, victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse can get help and resources all in one location. All the services are free.