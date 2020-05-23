Skip your first court appearance in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County court system is looking to limit the amount of people physically coming into it's courts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County court system is willing to delay first court appearances in an effort to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, if you've recently been charged with a criminal offense and would like to avoid having to go to your first court date, you can do so by utilizing the internet.

They've created an online check-in and request for counsel process. They said you'll be able to hire your own attorney and they can check in for you as well.

You can access it by clicking this link, directly accessing the form by clicking this link, and calling this number (336) 779-6325.

