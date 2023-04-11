Forsyth County deputies searching for a missing 14-year-old

Forsyth County deputies say 14-year-old Nahshonda Smart was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt with writing, gray sweatpants, and pink Crocs.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A teenage girl is missing in Forsyth County, according to deputies.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is searching for 14-year-old Nahshonda Smart.

Smart is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt with writing, gray sweatpants, and pink Crocs.

If you have any information on Smart or her whereabouts, call 911 of the Forsyth County deputies immediately at 336–727–2112.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.