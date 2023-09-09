Charges revealed for man accused of killing Forsyth County deputy in car crash

Deputy Auston Reudelhuber was killed in a crash at 5:22 a.m. on Sept. 9.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol released more information regarding the accident that killed a Forsyth County deputy at 5:22 a.m. on Sept. 9.

An international box truck, driven by William Benton, 24, was traveling south on NC 150, North of Rob Shoaf Road, according to state troopers.

Deputy Auston Reudelhuber, 32, was driving a marked Forsyth County Sheriff patrol car, and traveled north on NC 150, troopers said.

The truck allegedly traveled left of center and hit Reudelhuber's car head-on, troopers said. Both vehicles traveled off-road on the right and came to a stop on the southbound shoulder of NC 150, according to troopers.

Reudelhuber was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Benton sustained no injuries. Troopers said he was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving and left of center.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us:

Download the WFMY News 2 app: