'Missed by many' | Forsyth County Emergency Services grieving the loss of EMS Chief

Forsyth County EMS announced the passing of their Chief Daren Ziglar.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Emergency Services Chief of Forsyth County has died, according to the Forsyth County EMS officials.

Chief Daren Ziglar worked with numerous EMS agencies and Fire departments of the course of 30 years.

"It is with great sadness that Forsyth County Emergency Services announces the passing of Chief Daren Ziglar. Over the past 30 years, Chief Ziglar has touched the lives of many as a paramedic, educator, mentor, and leader." Forsyth County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post.

Chief Ziglar was a pioneer in the field of EMS training and worked diligently through the pandemic and staff shortages to uphold the department.

It is with great sadness that Forsyth County Emergency Services announces the passing of Chief Daren Ziglar. Over the... Posted by Forsyth County Emergency Services - EMS Division on Saturday, August 27, 2022

The Forsyth County EMS are asking for everyone to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as he will be greatly missed by many.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.