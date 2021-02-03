9,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines arriving in Forsyth County this week

The single-shot vaccines will be administered by the Forsyth County Health Department, Novant Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County is set to receive 9,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sometime this week, according to a release from the health department.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health will be administering the new single-dose vaccine. The hospitals and health department will still also continue to use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Unlike the other vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is given in a single shot, and it can be stored under refrigerated conditions, making it easier to ship and store. The vaccine's side effects are similar to the two-dose options, including a sore arm, fever, headache, or feeling tired or achy for a day or two.

“We’re excited to have another tested, safe and effective vaccine available,” said Public Health Director Joshua Swift. “This will be significant in our collective efforts to vaccinate the community and make sure everyone has access to the vaccine. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it is your turn for a vaccine, regardless of the type of vaccine that is available.“

“A one-shot vaccine is a game-changer,” said Dr. Pam Oliver, executive vice president and president Novant Health physician network “We recognize that it can be difficult to take time off work, especially twice in a month. With a one-dose option, it’s now even easier for people to protect themselves against COVID-19. Like the two-dose vaccines already available, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective. A third vaccine option also means additional appointments for our community, which is a step in the right direction.”

"As an infectious disease physician, I am confident that having another safe and effective vaccine will bring us one step closer to protecting our community,” said Wake Forest Baptist Health President Dr. Kevin High. “All three of these vaccines have been found to be effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths and we are grateful to those right here in the Triad who were among the almost 45,000 volunteers who participated in the clinical trial for this vaccine.”

About 50,000 people have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine in Forsyth County as of February 26, according to the county health department. That's about 13% of the county's population. Of those receiving the first dose, 24% went to minorities.

80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be distributed across North Carolina this week.