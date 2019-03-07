FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Hall of Justice was evacuated Wednesday due to a threat, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call about the threat around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the threat was not directed toward anyone specific, but was a general threat toward the building.

Out of caution, Forsyth County deputies evacuated the Hall of Justice building.

Deputies say everyone is out of the building and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates as they become available.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users