FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff's Deputies say people are now being allowed back inside the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.

The sheriff's office evacuated the building briefly Wednesday afternoon due to a threat.

According to a release, the Winston-Salem Police Department received a call about the threat directed toward the Hall of Justice around 1:20 p.m.

Out of caution, Forsyth County deputies evacuated the building.

The sheriff's office and police are continuing to investigate the threat.

