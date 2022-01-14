Forsyth County health officials to discuss mask mandate Wednesday

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Health officials in Forsyth County plan to discuss their countywide mask mandate this upcoming Wednesday.
According to the county’s health and human services board, the board has scheduled a virtual special meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Officials said the purpose of the meeting is to discuss and consider a recommendation that a countywide mask mandate be put in place in response to the pandemic.
