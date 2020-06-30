Forsyth County said the parade stopped for a few minutes at each house so the graduates could receive their certificate from county commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Stepping Up Process to End Recidivism (SUPER) celebrated its graduates last Thursday with a drive-by graduation parade.

Forsyth County said the year-long program provides support services to released men and women with mental health and substance use issues who were incarcerated at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

“Normally a big graduation is held with family, SUPER participants, county staff and other attendees celebrating the accomplishments of each person who completes the program but gathering restrictions due to COVID-19 are made that impossible,” Forsyth County said in a press release. “So instead, a long line of cars with Stepping Up, public health staff, and about 12 cars driven by probation officers, cruised by the houses of two graduates.”

PHOTOS: Forsyth County initiative ‘Stepping Up’ holds drive-by graduation parade 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Forsyth County said the parade stopped for a few minutes at each house so the graduates could receive their certificate from county commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt and said each graduate also received a cake and gifts.

“I was grateful we were able to celebrate these women who worked hard to get where they are today,” said Stepping Up program supervisor Amber Humble. “We were sad we couldn't have our traditional graduation, but I think we were all impressed at the turn out from Stepping Up, commissioner's office, and especially probation. It was great we all came together to celebrate our SUPER women!”

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.