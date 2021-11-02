'Maybe I’ll put it toward retirement' | Forsyth County man scores $1 million lottery win!

Wayne Walker's win came in the new 50X The Cash game that launched this month.

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Wayne Walker of Rural Hall, NC tried his luck with a $10 scratch-off and took home a $1 million prize!

According to NC Education Lottery, Walker bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from the Quality Mart on Broad Street in Rural Hall and won the game’s top prize.

Walker had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“Maybe I’ll put it toward retirement,” Walker said as he collected his prize on Tuesday.