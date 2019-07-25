LEWISVILLE, N.C. — A Forsyth County man feels like a million bucks after a 'colossal' lottery win!

Rodney Johnson of Lewisville recently bought a Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket at the E Stop in Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Lewisville for $30.

Johnson claimed his $1 million prize Wednesday in Raleigh, choosing to receive a lump sum of $600,000. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $424,509.

Two $10 million and eight $1 million prizes remain in the Colossal Cash game.

