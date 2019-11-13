FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A silver alert has been issued by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, as they ask for the public's help tracking down a missing man.

40-year-old Omarr Lavern Burns was last seen along Tall Oaks Road in Walkertown.

Burns was reportedly wearing a red shirt and black pants before we went missing.

Deputies say Burns is believed to suffer from demetia or some other kind of cognitive impairment.

Burns is described as a blac male, around 6 feet tall. He weighs about 150 pounds and has long black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies believe Burns may be traveling towards the Walnut Cove area of Stokes County.

If you any any information on where Burns may be or you see him, call the Forsyth Co. Sheriff's Dept at 336-727-2112.



