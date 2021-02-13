Forsyth County opens COVID-19 vaccine call center

The health department partnered with locally owned bizdial, LLC for the new system.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Public Health has now opened it's COVID-19 vaccine call center.

The county said the call center opened 8 a.m. Saturday for questions and appointments.

Founder and CEO of bizdial Neha Patel said this is her way of helping the health department and residents battle the pandemic.

“We hope that our contribution serves to make vaccines easily accessible and provide relief to county staff and the rest of the community,” Patel said.

According to county officials, all appointments are at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Building off Deacon Boulevard, where the county is providing more than 1,000 vaccines a day.