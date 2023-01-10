Amiy Denise Mella missing

Police describe Amiy Denise Mella as a 14-year-old, white female, who is 5' and 105 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is looking for Amiy Denise Mella.

Police describe her as a 14-year-old, white female, who is 5' and 105 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Mella was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Dollar General on River Ridge Drive in Clemmons after leaving school, and was seen walking north on Lewisville Clemmons Road.

Mella was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and white sneakers.

Her direction and destination are unknown.

Anyone who has information regarding Mella or her whereabouts are encouraged to call Forsyth County police immediately at 336-727-2112.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I