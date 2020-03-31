FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County reported its first death from coronavirus. It is the first coronavirus death in the Piedmont Triad.

A release from Forsyth County Public Health states the patient died on March 30 from complications from COVID-19.

The patient was in their early 90s and had several underlying medical conditions, health officials said.

Forsyth County's total case count is now at 42.

Health officials said as community spread continues to increase, they can no longer delineate between travel and community spread.

Of the 42 cases, 14 people have recovered.

Statewide, eight people have died from the virus and nearly 1,500 have tested positive.

