Forsyth County Republican Party votes Wes Schollander to serve interim for NC House District 74

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Republican Party voted Monday for Wes Schollander to serve interim for NC House District 74.
Schollander is the replacement for former NC House Member Debra Conrad, who resigned a couple weeks ago.
The party will pass the nomination to Gov. Roy Cooper for final approval.
