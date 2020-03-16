FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. —

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced they are requesting a suspension of eviction services during the current state of emergency, Monday evening.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says he is working with the Attorney General and the Governor’s office in order to coordinate the suspension.

“The Office of Sheriff is statutorily obligated to serve evictions, a somewhat lengthy legal process that involves multiple steps before the Sheriff’s Office receives the judicial order to evict,” said Kimbrough. “Once we receive that order, we have 7 days to serve it. We currently have 76 evictions that we are legally required to serve by Monday. If we do not serve them, we are breaking the law.”

Kimbrough says the office recognizes this brings hardship and heartache to families and children in the community and feels the evictions should be suspended given current circumstances.

“We must take care of one another and recognize our human obligation to one another, showing compassion during these difficult times,” he said.

