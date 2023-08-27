x
Forsyth County Sergeant gives emotional retirement speech

Sergeant T. Rodger Dunlap is retiring after 20 years of service.
Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Who's ready for a tear-jerker?

Sergeant T. Rodger Dunlap is retiring after 20 years of service to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. He gave a powerful speech to say farewell to the team over the radio.

"It has been a sincere pleasure serving alongside all of you," Dunlap said. "I love all of you."

Watch it here!

Sgt Dunlap- Final 10-42

"I have waited over 20 years to finally say this on the radio. SHAM-WOW, my day has come." Join us in congratulating Sgt Dunlap on his retirement💙

Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 27, 2023

