Forsyth County Sergeant gives emotional retirement speech

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Who's ready for a tear-jerker?
Sergeant T. Rodger Dunlap is retiring after 20 years of service to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. He gave a powerful speech to say farewell to the team over the radio.
"It has been a sincere pleasure serving alongside all of you," Dunlap said. "I love all of you."
Watch it here!
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.