Forsyth County Sheriff explains reasons for walking out of meeting with school board members

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said he left after a school board member made a comment that he felt belittled his deputies.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff walked out of a meeting between fellow Forsyth County law enforcement and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board members Tuesday.

The meeting was hosted to discuss topics to improve school safety, it was originally scheduled to last for an hour and a half.

The meeting was held a day after a video showed a Forsyth County School Resource Officer breaking up the beginnings of an altercation at Walkertown High School. A few in the community felt the incident should have been handled differently.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said he left the meeting early for two reasons: the meeting ran over time, and he felt a particular comment made by a member of the school board belittled his deputies.

"I stated how I felt and as I said you know my time had expired because the meeting it was for an hour and a half 90 minutes and I had exceeded that," he said.

"To be honest with you had the meeting not expired I probably still would have left because the conversation had diminished at that point and there was no time for me to stay it wasn't a full conversation."

Kimbrough said walking away was the best step for him to take.

"To me that was de-escalation at its best [to] walk away, when a conversation is no longer fruitful, it's time to walk away. It’s time, you said what you had to say, you’ve given your opinion, I’ve given my opinion and that was the end of that."

Kimbrough said this incident does not change his commitment to the school board.

"My partnership with the school system is still strong. My partnership with this community is still strong. My partnership with the school board is still strong because I am committed to the safety of the schools, student, staff and I'm committed to this community."

Winston-Salem police and the District Attorney's office were also at the meeting.

WFMY News 2 also reached out to school board members who have not yet responded to the incident.

As far as moving forward Kimbrough said he and his deputies are still committed to the Forsyth County community.

"Today is a new day we still have a partnership with the school system, we’re excited about it and we’re gonna keep doing what we do serving and protecting this entire community."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.