Deputies talk mental health after detention officer attack

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting an officer at the Forsyth County detention center.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the inmate was suffering from a mental disability.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tells us, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit at the detention center last Thursday. That’s when 35-year-old PJ Smith assaulted him.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said Smith suffers from a mental disability, which has become a huge problem in the detention center.

"We realize early on, years ago, that detention centers across the United States are becoming a place where we are placing people who are suffering with mental illness or mental issues, prior to being incarcerated and once incarcerated, it exacerbates that," Kimbrough stated.

He said the Forsyth County Detention Center is one of few in our state with a behavioral unit inside the jail.

NaphCare and the sheriff's office launched the Forsyth County Detention Center Behavioral Health Unit or BHU in September 2021.

The BHU is a 20-bed specialized housing unit offering a voluntary eight-week program for men with serious mental illnesses.

"We have certified psychologists, psychiatrists that are working with the people that go through the program. They diagnose them with the issues, and they work through it with them," Kimbrough explained.

NaphCare said everyone booked into the detention center has access to mental health services, but there are specific requirements to participate in the program.

Individuals can be referred to the program by the medical team, or an officer or they can self-nominate to participate.

All participants must agree to remain compliant with treatment and medications. The program includes individual and daily group sessions with courses on coping, dealing with stress, practicing mindfulness, and preparing for life transitions.

To date, the program has served over 117 men and the detention center hopes to offer a similar program for women soon.

The deputy attacked last Thursday and suffered an injury to his head as well as a black eye. He is expected to make a full recovery.