First in-house basic law enforcement training program kicks off at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

The program is made up of 10 cadets.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office implemented an in-house basic law enforcement training program.

The sheriff's office is one of the first in the state to launch a cadet program.

"This particular program to me has been a great honor," said Cadet Alexa James.

James always knew she wanted to be in law enforcement.

"I always liked wanted to help people so I grew up in that kind of family," said James.

Born and raised in Clemmons, she grew up watching her parents serve in the community.

"My mom worked in the hospital and works for Novant now and my dad’s a firefighter. So, I've always been surrounded by people who wanted to serve the community in one way or another," said James.

When she heard the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office was holding its first-ever In-house basic law enforcement training program, she had to apply.

"I get to see where I'd be working at the end of the graduation, be around the people I'd be working with," said James.

Ten cadets will go through 24 weeks of physical training and classroom instruction to become Deputy Sheriffs.

"It can be standard classroom lecture, PowerPoint videos to the point of them doing the day-to-day function," said Sgt. Michael Sutton.

Sutton said the sheriff's office is one of four sheriff's offices out of 100 counties statewide that has a program like this.

"We have instructors in every field that’s covered within the program and realistically when we look at smaller sheriffs' offices they just don’t have the resources," said Sutton.

Typically, sheriff's offices would rely on community colleges for basic law enforcement training. But oftentimes there are staffing and learning limitations.

"A lot of the day-to-day functions for deputies are somewhat covered, they are covered in basic concepts but we are able to extend it as far as those basic concepts," said Sutton.

Cadets participating in the program will learn from 40 different instructors from different divisions within the department, an opportunity James is excited for.

"Talking to them helps you get on the path of growth," said James.

Cadets become salaried employees upon starting the program, then once they graduate the salary is increased to Deputy Sheriff's starting pay.