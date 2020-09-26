Forsyth County sheriff’s office celebrates kids and community through birthday parade

Happy Birthday to Adam, Alayna and Samara! All three just celebrated their birthday in a special way, thanks to a few friends at the Forsyth County sheriff's office.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — It’s not everyday you get to celebrate your birthday in a big way!

Three Triad kids got to do just that Friday. 11-year-old Adam, 8-year-old Alayna, and 10-year-old Samara all got to celebrate their special day through a birthday parade from the Forsyth County sheriff’s office.

The office said they started the parades to engage with the community during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the office said Adam has made appearances on the sheriff's office social media pages, prior to Friday's birthday parade.

The spokesperson said Adam makes appreciation bags and gives them to law enforcement officers whenever he sees them out and about in the community.

“He wanted the items to make more appreciation bags for his birthday,” the sheriff’s office said. “They surprised him with the parade. Adam even gave the bags to the deputies who participated in the parade.”

According to the office, anytime they hold a birthday parade, they take photos to share with the community, no matter the person’s age.

The spokesperson said community interactions like these make the job they do worthwhile!

