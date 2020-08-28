Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office changing restraint policies following John Neville’s death

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said it has banned the bent-leg prone restraint as standard operating procedure.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said it’s making changes in restraints following the death of John Neville.

Neville, 57, died after suffering a medical emergency while behind bars. On December 2, Neville "suffered an unknown medical condition" while asleep. He fell from the top bunk in his cell and onto the concrete floor. Jail detention officers and an on-call nurse found Neville "disoriented and confused." Neville was moved to an observation cell, according to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill.

"It was over the next approximately 45 minutes that Mr. Neville would sustain injuries that would eventually cause him to lose his life," O'Neill said.

Following his death, five former Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office detention officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter in his death.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said it banned the bent-leg prone restraint as standard operating procedure on August 12. The following is stated in the department's "Use of Force" guide.

“Resisting individuals, who must be placed into a prone (face down) position to be subdued, should be repositioned to a sitting position or placed on their side as soon as restraining devices are applied.

In the Detention Center, when individuals are restrained in the prone position, staff shall not utilize the bent leg technique and shall avoid physical holds that put pressure on an individual’s back, neck, chest or abdomen except as a temporary measure to gain the individual’s compliance for the safety of themselves or others.”

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. said Neville was not hog-tied when he was restrained and they have not used that type of restraint in the years that he’s been with the department.

He released the following statement:

“I would like to first clear up a misconception that continues to be perpetuated. We do not – and have not, in my time or under the previous administration – “hog-tied” or used the Ripp-Hobble restraint in any capacity. There is a marked difference between a bent-leg prone restraint and “hog-tying” an individual. Again – we have not endorsed or participated in the practice of “hog-tying” an individual and any claim otherwise is not only inaccurate but inflammatory.

We have always been committed to partnerships and dialogue, accountability and transparency. We are continuously evaluating and updating our policies, procedures, and training to ensure that they reflect current best practices. Yes, it is true that, as I have stated publicly, many changes have occurred and many are underway. We were glad to meet with community members and review the changes that we have implemented, to explain our positions and to better educate.

We are always amenable to entering into conversation with our community members as we are the Office of the People. We are aware that our strength lies within our relationships. At the end of the day, it is our community and we cannot let barriers keep us from coming together harmoniously.

As always, I remain grateful for the support of the people.”