x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office helps woman celebrate 94th birthday

Mattie Young, the "Mayor Cleveland Homes" turned 94 on July 22nd.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office helped a community legend celebrate her 94th birthday last Thursday.

More than a dozen deputies visited Mattie Young at her home. People know Young as the "Mayor of Cleveland Homes." Cleveland Homes is a community in Winston-Salem that Young has lived in for a long time.

"She is one of the sweetest and kindest individuals, so we wanted to do something special for her 94th birthday," one of the deputies said. 

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Offfice

Forsyth County deputies formed a friendship with Young over the years through volunteer work and responding to calls at Cleveland Homes.

The sheriff's office also shared this post to celebrate Young's birthday. 

    

Related Articles