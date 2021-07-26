Forsyth County Sheriff's Office helps woman celebrate 94th birthday

Mattie Young, the "Mayor Cleveland Homes" turned 94 on July 22nd.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office helped a community legend celebrate her 94th birthday last Thursday.

More than a dozen deputies visited Mattie Young at her home. People know Young as the "Mayor of Cleveland Homes." Cleveland Homes is a community in Winston-Salem that Young has lived in for a long time.

"She is one of the sweetest and kindest individuals, so we wanted to do something special for her 94th birthday," one of the deputies said.

Forsyth County deputies formed a friendship with Young over the years through volunteer work and responding to calls at Cleveland Homes.