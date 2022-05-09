Forsyth County Sheriff's Office retired K9 Reese passes away

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of their retired K-9 Reese.
On Monday, deputies posted on social media letting everyone know she will be missed. Reese was a chocolate labrador retriever assigned to the School Resource Officers (SROs) Division. She served with the sheriff's office as a loyal partner from 2009 to 2016 as a narcotics detection canine. K9 Reese worked diligently to keep students and her partner safe.
"She will forever and always be a valuable member of our FCSO Family. Rest easy, K9 Reese."
Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers at this time.