Local News

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office retired K9 Reese passes away

Deputies posted to Twitter about the passing of their beloved K9 member.
Credit: WFMY

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of their retired K-9 Reese. 

On Monday, deputies posted on social media letting everyone know she will be missed. Reese was a chocolate labrador retriever assigned to the School Resource Officers (SROs) Division. She served with the sheriff's office as a loyal partner from 2009 to 2016 as a narcotics detection canine. K9 Reese worked diligently to keep students and her partner safe. 

"She will forever and always be a valuable member of our FCSO Family. Rest easy, K9 Reese." 

 

Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers at this time. 

