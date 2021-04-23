Community Car on display in Forsyth Co. to honor beloved detention officer

Alina Mebane was a Forsyth County Sheriff's Detention Officer for 14 years.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is saying goodbye to a beloved officer.

Alina Mebane was a detention officer for 14 years. Just five months ago, a doctor diagnosed her with leukemia and she passed away Friday.

"Today our hearts are heavy and our eyes are filled with tears at the loss of one of our own, Alina Mebane. We ask for prayers for her family and also for her extended FCSO Family. May God give us all comfort during these difficult days," Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said.

She leaves behind her husband, and three children. Mebane’s husband is also a sergeant with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

"Once again we want to thank you, our community, for the outpouring of prayers and phone calls we have received. As always, we are grateful for you as we go through this difficult time. More importantly, please keep the Mebane family uplifted as they go through this difficult time," Kimbrough Jr. said.

To honor Mebane, the sheriff's office will have its community outreach car parked in front of the detention center all weekend.

"We have brought the Community Outreach car and parked it in front of the Detention Center where she worked for several years for this community," Kimbrough said.

You can drop off cards or anything else to honor her life. The cards will be given to her family.