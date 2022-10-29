Forsyth County sheriff deputy dies unexpectedly

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Sheriff Willie C. Williams will be remembered for his kindness and compassion.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the life of one of their deputies.

Deputy Sheriff Willie C. Williams has been with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office since 2003, first starting as a detention officer and then being promoted to deputy sheriff in 2006.

The office said he died unexpectedly and said Williams had a smile that could light up a room, and that they will remember him for his kindness and compassion.

"Today, our hearts are heavy, and our eyes are filled with tears at the loss of one of our own, Deputy Willie C. Williams. We ask for prayers for his entire family and his extended family, FCSO. May God comfort all of us during these difficult days," said Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.